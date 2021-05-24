Labasa Mandir a potential heritage site

The Nagigi Naag Mandir in Labasa has the potential to become a national and world heritage site.

Speaking at a public consultation on the Heritage Bill last night, Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights Chair Alvick Maharaj said the temple is a site of importance and has gained the respect of all communities locally and abroad.

The temple is located about 20 kilometres from Labasa Town.

Maharaj says one of the key objectives of the Heritage Bill is to provide recognition and management for places that have world heritage value.

“We thought it would be important for the committee to come out here, meet with the management committee looking after this particular mandir, and discuss with them some of the possibilities and some of the things they see this particular site being recognised as a heritage site.”

The Standing Committee is holding public consultations on the Heritage Bill 2021 in the Northern Division this week while visiting significant sites.

Maharaj says the Heritage Bill will domesticate the World Heritage Convention that Fiji ratified in 1972 and make it a modern law to suit our current practices.

The Bill also provides for the establishment of a council that will have powers to safeguard the integrity of places with world heritage values.