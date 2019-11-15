Home

News

Labasa man charged for possession of methamphetamine

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
December 22, 2019 12:36 pm

A 39-year-old fisherman of Labasa has been arrested following the discovery of $23,000 worth of methamphetamine in his car last week.

Police stopped the accused on Thursday morning at the James Madhvan Street junction, searched the car and found small clear plastic bags containing white crystals believed to be methamphetamine.

The accused has been charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs and will appear at the Labasa Magistrate Court tomorrow.

Police also conducted a raid at two homes belonging to the accused and found dried leaves believed to be marijuana and a clear plastic containing white substance believed to be an illicit drug.

The seized substance has been sent for analysis as the investigation continues.

 

