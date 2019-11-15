Labasa goes all out for Fiji Day

Fijians in Labasa are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations to celebrate Fiji’s 50th year of Independence.

The Northern town is filled with the national flag as vendors decorated their stores with the noble banner blue.

Marker vendors have acknowledged that history has taught them how to live in a multiethnic society.

The atmosphere in Labasa is a show of unity among the people.

A market vendor for 20 years, Satendra Prakash says this year’s Fiji Day celebration is special.

“All kinds of people are here, we are one race, no discrimination, and we will all be at Subrail Park tomorrow.”

Another vendor who decorated his stall says this year’s celebration is about how far Fiji has come.

Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports Alvick Maharaj will officiate at the FIJI50 celebrations in Labasa’s Subrail Park today.