Labasa fish vendors to vacate existing market

Fish market vendors in Labasa have reached out to Minister for Employment Parveen Bala for assistance in what they say is a looming crisis.

In his Community Outreach and Talanoa Session at the Labasa Market this morning, fish market vendors say they have been told to vacate the area they currently operate from.

This will mean that they will have to move to the new fish market just opposite the road from the Labasa Municipal market.

FBC understands, the vendors were issued notices by the Lands Department over a month ago to vacate the current fish market.

They have to clear the market tomorrow.

But, the vendors claim, they cannot move to the new fish market as some works they had requested to be done in the new facilities have yet to be completed and there are not enough tables to cater for all the vendors.

There are currently 45 fish vendors and only 32 tables available in the new fish market.

Bala has assured the vendors, the issue will be taken up to the Ministry of Local Government to be resolved as soon as possible.