Labasa curfew moves back to 11pm

The curfew in Labasa is now effective from 11pm to 4am.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says the curfew hours were reverted last night.

Doctor Fong says Fijians in the North need to maintain COVID-19 safe measures even after the lifting of movement restrictions in the containment zone.

This includes wearing a mask each time people leave home, washing of hands regularly with soap and water, practicing safe physical distancing of 2m, and ensuring the careFIJI app is downloaded, with Bluetooth enabled.

A restricted movement zone was declared for the greater Labasa Town area to limit the risk of mass community transmission, and to better screen the local population.

Several health protection measures were put into effect which included curfew hours from 8pm to 4am.