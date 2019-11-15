Labasa council has big plans for Fiji Day

In commemoration of Fiji’s 50th year of independence, the Labasa Municipal Council had a tree planting session yesterday.

Labasa Special Administrator, Doreen Robinson says they have other events planned in the lead up to Fiji Day.

Robinson says clean up campaigns have also been organized for the town.

The highlight will be the street sales on Saturday.

“Then we will have an official program at Subrail Park. We are working on our chief guest as we are not sure who it will be. We have an official program there and then probably little competitions with the kids answering questions on Fiji’s history and getting prizes.”

The Council also organized a morning tea for women and representatives from the Senior Citizen Group.