Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Labasa council has big plans for Fiji Day

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
October 8, 2020 12:40 pm
In commemoration of Fiji’s 50th year of independence, the Labasa Municipal Council had a tree planting session yesterday.

In commemoration of Fiji’s 50th year of independence, the Labasa Municipal Council had a tree planting session yesterday.

Labasa Special Administrator, Doreen Robinson says they have other events planned in the lead up to Fiji Day.

Robinson says clean up campaigns have also been organized for the town.

Article continues after advertisement

The highlight will be the street sales on Saturday.

“Then we will have an official program at Subrail Park. We are working on our chief guest as we are not sure who it will be. We have an official program there and then probably little competitions with the kids answering questions on Fiji’s history and getting prizes.”

The Council also organized a morning tea for women and representatives from the Senior Citizen Group.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.