Labasa community to benefit from ground water project

A small community outside of Labasa stands to benefit from the recent completion of a groundwater reticulation project.

Consisting of 10 households with a population of almost 50 individuals, Navukebuli Village relied on creek water for everyday use.

Villagers would walk every mornings and afternoons to fetch water from the creek.

Article continues after advertisement

Yesterday, the villagers were visited by the Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate for a talanoa session.

He thanked them for their patience and support throughout the project and the villagers also thanked the Minister and the Government for the initiative as they are now have access to safe and clean drinking water.

The project has been just completed and is on a trial period of two weeks to allow the team to monitor any defects in the piping and solar system.

This project has cost the Government approximately over $50,000.