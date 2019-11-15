Home

Labasa community in shock following teen’s death

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
July 24, 2020 8:00 am
A community in Labasa is living in shock and fear following the death of a 13-year-old girl on Wednesday night.

A community in Labasa is living in shock and fear following the death of a 13-year-old girl on Wednesday night.

The Year 9 student of Labasa College was allegedly attacked outside her home in Namara around 8pm.

Veniana Tobu who has been living in the neighbourhood for four years she is scared for her two children and will now secure her home, especially at night.

Another resident who wished to remain anonymous says he moved into the neighbourhood 13 years ago and this is the first time such a violent act has occurred in the community.

He says many are still trying to come to terms with the death.

Police say the 13-year-old victim was hanging clothes outside her home when the landlord heard her screaming.

Upon enquiring, the landlord found her lying unconscious at the door with visible stab wounds on her body.

A police investigation continues.

 

