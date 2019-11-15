Labasa Chamber of Commerce labels budget as ‘excellent’

The Labasa Chamber of Commerce has labelled the 2020/2021 national budget as an ‘excellent’ one.

President Satish Kumar says the budget looks after everyone in the community and is business-friendly.

Speaking to FBC News, Kumar says the reduced duty and taxes is welcome news for the business sector.

“This budget is for everyone. It has not left anyone aside. And with this budget, we will be able to revive the economy.”

Kumar has also applauded the government for not cutting the pay for civil servants, something he says will help the economies of small towns like Labasa.