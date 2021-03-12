Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Labasa cane farmers assisted with seedling packs

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
March 19, 2021 4:15 pm

3,565 cane farmers in Labasa will be receiving vegetable seedling packs to help address food security needs.

This follows the devastation caused by TC Yasa and TC Ana.

Labasa Cane Producers Association President, Mohammed Rafiq, says there was widespread damage on cane farms as well as vegetable farms after the two cyclones.

Article continues after advertisement

Rafiq says the association then decided to take on a project to help provide food security for the cane farmers and they managed to rake up $150,000 funding.

“The major donors for the project is Fairtrade Australia and Fairtrade NewZealand as well as Fairtrade Germany. The rest of the funds is from Labasa Cane Producers Association.”

Association Executive Manager, Lakhan Kumar, says they want to help improve the livelihoods of cane farmers who were affected by the cyclones.

“The focus is that farmers will start land preparation from March till April and then planting will go on. So, within three months definitely the vegetables will be ready for consumption. Our aim is that farmers should have food security on the table.”

Each pack contains seedlings for about ten vegetables.

The distribution will commence on Monday.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.