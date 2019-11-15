Home

Labasa businesses to close at mid-day

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
April 8, 2020 10:15 am
Businesses in Labasa Town have been advised to close by mid-day due to the current weather situation.



Labasa Chamber of Commerce president Satish Kumar says he has sent out messages to supermarkets and shops to close early as workers need to get home safely.

Kumar says if people see shops and supermarkets open, they will continue to come to town.

Only a handful of shops and supermarkets in town are open.

Occasional heavy rain and gusty winds are being experienced in Labasa since early this morning.

Kumar has also urged the business owners to ensure their property is secure.

 

