Labasa brothers struggle to help family back home

Two brothers from Labasa are doing their best to sell their last batch of pineapples and watermelons at the Bailey Bridge in Nabua, Suva.

18-year-old Mitesh Singh left school earlier in the year to help his father and just when sales should have picked up, TC Yasa ravaged their farm back home.

Singh told FBC News his father was to send more fruits but, that’s unlikely as their farms have been destroyed.

“Our house damaged already and the farm, our business too, like there are no fruits and this is the last fruits after three months then.”

He says their sales were already down since COVID-19 and the cyclone has made things worse.

The Singh brothers say money earned will be used to repairing their house and managed their farm.