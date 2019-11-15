Labasa Airport to re-open on Thursday

Labasa Airport will reopen for flights on Thursday after the completion of its runway upgrades.

Fiji Airports invested $3.2million towards upgrading its Outer island airports over the last ten months.

Chair Geoffrey Shaw says the upgrade works are part of their previously committed and continuous efforts to improve air connectivity between outer islands and the mainland.

He says Fiji Airports carried out the $1.7m project to improve the runway surface and to expand the Labasa Airport apron.

He adds although the runway infrastructure improvements come at a substantial cost, it underlines their commitment to developing their outer island airports into the future.

The Labasa Apron Upgrade works will continue through until September.

Labasa is the fourth Fiji Airports network of outer island airports to undergo a runway upgrade.

Late last year, Bureta and Lakeba runway upgrades were completed and the Kadavu runway was refurbished in March this year.