Labasa Airport runway closed for remedial works

Labasa Airport will be closed for a week to allow runway remedial works to commence from Monday, August 31.

Fiji Airports says it is working with contractor Higgins and in consultation with airline operators, has scheduled the runway rectification program until September 7.

It adds that the rectification work follows testings that were carried out on the newly applied runway surface by Higgins in New Zealand last week.

Fiji Airports says Labasa Airport will re-open on Tuesday, September 08 for light aircraft operations adding that ATR flights are likely to re-commence from September 12.

Fiji Airports stresses that they continue to hold the safety and wellbeing of the travelling public as paramount and apologizes to the travelling public for any inconvenience caused during this process.