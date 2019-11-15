Labasa Airport temporarily closed

The Labasa Airport will be temporarily closed to allow the upgrade and maintenance of the runway.

The closure will be from July 13th to August 4th.

Fiji Airports had initially scheduled the Airport closure for April but this was affected due to the COVID-19 inter-island travel restrictions.

The Airport apron upgrade commenced last week and will continue until September.

This is part of Fiji Airport’s runway upgrade program for outer islands.

Work was completed on the Bureta Airport runway in Ovalau and in Lakeba, Lau last year; and on the Kadavu Airport runway in March this year.