Labasa airport runway faces complete shutdown

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
August 13, 2020 7:14 am
A complete shutdown of Labasa Airport runway looms.

A complete shutdown of Labasa Airport runway looms as Fiji Airports scrambles to address issues with the recently upgraded runway pavement.

Restriction on light aircraft operations will continue for another week until 21st August.

Fiji Airports says additional restricted operating hours may be necessary given ongoing issues with the runway pavement.

Article continues after advertisement

A further complete shutdown of the runway is likely as it explores the best options for remedial work.

Fiji Airports has been consulting with Fiji Link and Northern Air on the status of operations.

It says the safety of the travelling public remains a priority.

Medium category aircraft (ATR 42 and ATR 72) remain restricted.

