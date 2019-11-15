Home

Labasa Airport closure causes flight cancellations

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
June 23, 2020 2:48 pm
Fiji Link has had to cancel flights to and from Labasa as a result of the upgrade and maintenance at Labasa Airport. [File Photo]

Fiji Link has had to cancel flights to and from Labasa as a result of the upgrade and maintenance at Labasa Airport.

There will be no flights from July 13th to August 4th.

Fiji Airports will be upgrading the runway during this period and all flight activity will be shut down.

Fiji Link says customers already booked on these routes are able to change their flights to depart from and arrive at Savusavu Airport instead.

Fiji Link will increase the frequency of flights into Savusavu to cater for Labasa customers.

