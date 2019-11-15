Home

Labasa Airport closed for upgrades

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
July 14, 2020 12:42 pm
Work has started on the upgrade and maintenance of the Labasa Airport runway.

The airport was closed from yesterday and all flights have been re-directed to the Savusavu Airport.

According to Fiji Airports, the upgrade works include the resealing of the 1,073 by 30m runway surface.

This will take approximately three weeks to complete.

The airport apron – where the aircrafts are parked, unloaded, loaded, or refilled is being extended. The works will continue until September.

The Labasa Airport is the last the four outer islands airport networks to receive upgrade under the Outer Islands Airports Development Programme.

The airports at Bureta in Levuka and Lakeba in Lau were upgraded last year.

Earlier this year, upgrade works were conducted at the Vunisea Airport in Kadavu.

 

