Kuridrani verbally attacks Ratu Epenisa

There is already drama at the Social Democratic Liberal Party Management Board Meeting currently underway in Suva.

The meeting at the Southern Cross Hotel is to determine the next Leader and Deputy Leader of the Party.

SODELPA Member of Parliament Inosi Kuridrani during the break raised his voice at Party President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau saying what is being discussed in the meeting is wrong.

Ratu Epenisa quickly returned to the meeting venue while others who were sitting in the lounge had to restrain Kuridrani.

Members of the media have been told to wait until the meeting is over to conduct interviews.