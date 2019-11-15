Kuridrani maintains process not followed to appoint Leader

Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Inosi Kuridrani says about 15 members of the Management Board are against the appointment of the new leader.

Speaking to members of the media who are locked outside the Party’s Annual General Meeting venue, Kuridrani maintains the process was not followed properly to appoint the leader.

The SODELPA member says according to the resolution agreed to from the Party’s previous meetings, the interview for the Leader and Deputy Leader positions were to be done in front of the Management Board and the appointed panel.

Kuridrani says they weren’t aware, nor were informed that the Pacific People Recruitment Agency was appointed as facilitators for the interview process.

He claims the appointment of the Agency was done in secrecy.

The SODELPA MP says they will be contesting the selection process later this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Sitiveni Rabuka has accepted the outcome of the selection process this morning.

FBC News understands the newly appointed Party Leader Viliame Gavoka has already given his maiden speech.

It is understood that Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu is not present in the meeting at the Novotel Convention Centre in Lami.

The result of the AGM will be known at around 3pm.