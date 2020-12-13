Kuridrani calls for AG to step down

Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has refused to comment on calls by Opposition Member of Parliament Inosi Kuridrani to step down.

While making his contributions to the president’s speech debate, Kuridrani yesterday called on Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum to step down.

Kuridrani accused Sayed-Khaiyum of being involved in a terrorist act and said he should relinquish his positions pending a police investigation.

Article continues after advertisement

“In the name of fairness, equality and justice and to protect the integrity, respect and tradition of this August house I ask the honorable Minister to do the honorable thing to step down and to step aside from his Attorney General and justice portfolios and to step out of the cabinet.”

Police are investigating a complaint that the Minister for Economy was involved in a bomb plot 33 years ago.

Kuridrani says the same yardstick needs to be applied to Sayed-Khayum as the other Fijifirst party MPs who were under Police or FICAC investigation.