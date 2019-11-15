Kunawave found guilty of murder

Former soldier Tevita Kunawave has been found guilty of murder by the Suva High Court in the last hour.

The 26- year- old killed his four-month-old baby last year.

The High Court summed up the case this morning following which the assessors deliberated and returned with a guilty opinion.

The court agreed with the assessors and convicted Kunawave of murder.

The incident happened in Nabua last year when Kunawave threw a concrete block at his wife which instead hit their child.

He will be sentenced tomorrow.