News

Kunawave found guilty of murder

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
November 26, 2020 3:38 pm

Former soldier Tevita Kunawave has been found guilty of murder by the Suva High Court in the last hour.

The 26- year- old killed his four-month-old baby last year.

The High Court summed up the case this morning following which the assessors deliberated and returned with a guilty opinion.

Article continues after advertisement

The court agreed with the assessors and convicted Kunawave of murder.

The incident happened in Nabua last year when Kunawave threw a concrete block at his wife which instead hit their child.

He will be sentenced tomorrow.

