Kunawave found guilty of murder
November 26, 2020 3:38 pm
Former soldier Tevita Kunawave has been found guilty of murder by the Suva High Court in the last hour.
The 26- year- old killed his four-month-old baby last year.
The High Court summed up the case this morning following which the assessors deliberated and returned with a guilty opinion.
The court agreed with the assessors and convicted Kunawave of murder.
The incident happened in Nabua last year when Kunawave threw a concrete block at his wife which instead hit their child.
He will be sentenced tomorrow.
