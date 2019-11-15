Kumi villagers take lead in climate fight

A small village in the province of Tailevu is fighting to mitigate the ever increasing impacts of climate change on their community.

In the midst of the growing economic challenges posed by the global COVID-19 pandemic, Kumi Village is home to about 100 families and for many years had been grappled with the effects of rising sea level.

Recently, nearby surroundings of the village had been frequently flooded due to the inundation of seawater inland.

To help mitigate this, more than 200 villagers of Kumi, including children as young as three-years-old took to the shores of the village yesterday to plant more than 1500 mangrove seedlings.

The Turaga ni Yavusa o Yasa of Kumi Village, Ilaitia Ravasakula, joined by other village elders led yesterday’s program.

Village headman Timoci Ravasakula says that although the planting of the mangrove was a long-term mitigating factor, it would still help save their village in the years to come.

Ravasakula has urged other villages in the country faced with the same issue to replicate what they have done and not depend on any aid.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Inia Seruiratu says for the people of Kumi, the mangrove planting program was not only a village project, but linking what they had done to the Paris Agreement.

Seruiratu also emphasised the mangroves planted would be of great benefit to the villagers of Kumi.