Kumar visits Guangzhou polytechnic of sports

Minister for Youth & Sports, Parveen Kumar has met with the President of Guangzhou Polytechnic Sports Huang Demin.

The Guangzhou Polytechnic of Sports is a full-time sports vocational college to train high-level competitive talent for the China national team.

The school has shown interest in people to people exchanges with Fiji to train athletes and officials in tailor-made training programmes.

GPS has also offered to accommodate up to 20 athletes from Fiji to train in their facilities before participating in international tournaments.

It has nurtured 7 Olympic champions, 23 current world champions and 96 past world champions in weightlifting, badminton, gymnastics, diving, table tennis, and track and field.