Kumar urges Nasinu ratepayers to have some pride

The Minister for Local government Premila Kumar has raised concerns about the disposal of rubbish in Nasinu.

She says some ratepayers have no pride in keeping their town clean, continually piling up rubbish on the roadsides daily without following instructions from their council.

With 300 loads of waste yet to be collected, Kumar says people need to be aware of the collection days and not continue to dump rubbish on the roadside whenever they want.

“We have already sent out a flyer and the flyer is very clear where we are saying your garbage will be collected three days a week and we have said also that your green waste will be collected every quarter along with white goods.”

Narere resident Jagath Ram says he wakes up almost every day only to find out more rubbish has been piled up outside his compound.

“Plenty of people bring it and they put it here. Sometimes the car comes they drop the rubbish here. I don’t know which man comes and put the rubbish here.”

Permanent Secretary for Local Government Dimity Fifer says daily monitoring of waste continues and offenders are being fined under the Litter Promulgation Act.

Fifer has also urged people to do their part in ensuring their neighborhoods’ are clean.