Kumar slams Anthony

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
March 11, 2022 12:35 pm
Employment Minister, Parveen Kumar and Fiji Trade Union Congress General Secretary, Felix Anthony.

Employment Minister, Parveen Kumar says Fiji Trade Union Congress General Secretary, Felix Anthony has not attended any public consultations about the review of minimum wage.

This comes as Anthony this week in a statement outlined that FTUC does not support the suggested increase in the minimum wage from $2.32 to $3.45.

He says the proposed increase is inadequate to address Fiji’s poverty crisis.

Kumar says they have held 11 well-advertised public consultations as part of the national process to review the national minimum wage and sectoral based minimum wages.

He goes on to say that FTUC has not been in attendance and neither has it provided any written submissions.

Kumar says Anthony has instead been in the media, complaining he wasn’t consulted.

 

