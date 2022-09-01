Kumar sets record straight

Opposition MP Lenora Qereqeretabua (from left), Local Government Minister Premila Kumar. [Photo: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

Opposition MP Lenora Qereqeretabua told parliament yesterday that former Sigatoka and Nadi Town Council Special Administrator, Atish Naidu, applied for the position and was not approached by the FijiFirst government.

In response, Local Government Minister Premila Kumar then sets the record straight, saying that Naidu’s contract was dismissed due to minimal developments and unsatisfactory performance during his term.

Qereqeretabu claimed in Parliament that the former Special Administrator was first warned by the National Federation Party when first approached by the government to take up the position to serve Sigatoka and Nadi.

Article continues after advertisement

“The FijiFirst Government recently sacked the Sigatoka Town Council Special Administrator Mr Atish Naidu. And before the FijiFirst Government side can start their predictable rhetoric about Mr Naidu’s friendship with NFP, let’s look at merit first. He is a seasoned architect with years of professional experience. When he was first approached by the FijiFirst Government, we warned him that he may be victimized.”

Kumar opposes those claims, saying that Naidu eventually applied for the position and the selection was based on merit.

“In fact no he applied and when he applied we did not consider his political affiliation. If we had considered his political affiliation, probably we would not have appointed him in 2020. But we did because we believed in giving any work or putting anyone in a board or as special as an administrator based on merit.”

The Minister says they had to hire new staff who can effectively and efficiently execute the required duties, and to oversee the operations of the Council.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, the Sigatoka Town Council hired a consultant to conduct an audit, in an effort to rectify anomalies found by the Auditor General in the 2019-2020 financial report.