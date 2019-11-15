Kumar says Levuka Town Council has a crucial role to play

The Levuka Town Council has an important role to fulfill, as the main governing institution, in assisting ordinary Fijians and businesses.

This was highlighted by Minister for Local Government, Premila Kumar during her visit to Levuka Town.

Kumar says they also want to meet the people in Levuka and understand what their needs are adding that if the ratepayers are not there, then the Levuka Town Council will not exist.

She reiterated that the council has to think as to how it can assist the business community and the people so that they all become productive and can contribute to the development of Levuka.

The Local Government Minister also urged Fijians in Levuka to download the careFIJI app to help revive the tourism industry.



“And every effort is being made by the government to bring tourists back into the country. And one way we are giving confidence to the various countries and to the people of different countries to visit Fiji is through the CareFiji App. We want to say that we have a very good tracking system and we want to give this confidence that when you come to Fiji, you will be taken care of.”

Kumar visited sites such as the Levuka Fire Station, PAFCO, Levuka Hospital, Baba settlement access road, dump site at Natokalau and many heritage sites around Levuka.