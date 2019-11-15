Reassurance given to Sakoca Informal residents

Fijians living in Sakoca Informal Settlement have been reassured of development plans for informal settlements by government.

Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar visited Sakoca settlement and held a talanoa session last night with the residents to discuss development plans regarding the Sakoca Informal Settlement Upgrading Project.

Kumar says government has given funds for the preparatory stage and they have gone ahead with work on the scheme plan and the topography plan adding that the scheme plan has been passed by iTaukei Lands Trust Board.

[Source: Fijian Government]

She says that the Ministry’s target is to commence construction work in the next financial year.

Kumar adds that they are progressing and it is not something that can be done overnight as there is a whole process involved.