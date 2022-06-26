Kumar new Chairman, Naicker refuses to give in

[File Photo]

Minister for Employment, Productivity, Industrial Relations, Youth and Sports, Parveen Kumar is the new Chairman of TISI Sangam.

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum revealed this while officiating at the opening of the new Nalovo Sangam School hall.

Sayed-Khaiyum took the opportunity to recognize and welcome Kumar as TISI Sangam Chairman.

The Acting Prime Minister says that Kumar is heading the organization at this point in time.

When contacted this morning, Kumar says Sadasivan Naicker is still claiming to be the President.

Kumar says the Court of Appeal has made its decision and Naicker has been cleared from his position.

He says an interim committee was set up and is tasked to managed the affairs of Sangam.

Kumar adds that TISI Sangam is yet to have its annual general meeting where a new President will be appointed.

FBC News contacted Sadasivan Naicker, who claims he is still the national President of TISI Sangam as he has not retired from the role.

Naciker is also a provisional candidate for The People’s Alliance.