Kumar meets senior officers

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 23, 2022 12:25 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

The Minister for Education met with the entire senior team consisting of officers from divisions, districts, and headquarters and held discussions on the Ministry’s operations.

Minister Premila Kumar says there were a lot of deliberations in line with the Ministry’s policies and guidelines to ensure the continual improvement of service provision to guardians, parents, school administration, students, and teachers.

Kumar says as education evolves, it is important that services also respond to these changes, so the support we provide is not lacking.

Article continues after advertisement

As the 2021 academic year ends in a few weeks, and as we enter into the 2022 academic year, the Minister says necessary changes will be made to the Ministry’s operations so that service delivery to schools is improved at the ground level.

She says the Ministry will be hosting future forums to monitor the progress of the operations and continue to improve its services.

