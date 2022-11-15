Kumar emphasizes on the importance of gender equality

Parveen Kumar [Photo Credit: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Youth Minister Parveen Kumar has reiterated the need for youth advocates to ensure that gender equality, women’s rights, and empowerment are central.

He says the government shares the vision that faster progress toward gender equality and Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR)is necessary and urgent.

Kumar adds that the facilitator’s out-of-school family life education and SRHR workshop are aimed at accelerating more coordinated and effective efforts for the health and well-being of young people, particularly women and girls.

In addition, he says the workshop enhances the capabilities of attendees to engage in positive deliberations as SRHR trainers.

He further highlighted that the capacity-building workshop affirms the centrality of gender equality and women’s empowerment to sustainable development.