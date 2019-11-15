Kumar does not work for FijiFirst: Sayed-Khaiyum

FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has today clarified that Facebook commentator Kishore Kumar does not work for the Party.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the Party has nothing to do with him or his posts on Facebook.

This after the National Federation Party uploaded a video this week in which Kumar claims to be working for the FijiFirst Party.

Article continues after advertisement

The video on the NFP Facebook page dates back to 2017 and was filmed during a Party rally in Nasinu.

Kumar, a Computer Science teacher has posted numerous videos attacking NFP MP Lenora Qereqeretabua’s character, claiming to have a pornographic video of her.

Kumar did not respond to FBC News when asked to independently verify if there was in-fact any such video and its authenticity.

Kumar identifies himself as the leader of the “Investigative Research Intelligence Unit” on social media and the head administrator of FijiFirst on social media.

He was taken in police custody in relation to the matter on Tuesday.

Speaking to FBC News, Sayed-Khaiyum says the Party will not react to the comments or posts from individuals purporting to speak for or against FijiFirst.