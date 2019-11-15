Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Kumar does not work for FijiFirst: Sayed-Khaiyum

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
October 29, 2020 11:22 am
FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has today clarified that Facebook commentator Kishore Kumar does not work for the Party.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the Party has nothing to do with him or his posts on Facebook.

This after the National Federation Party uploaded a video this week in which Kumar claims to be working for the FijiFirst Party.

Article continues after advertisement

The video on the NFP Facebook page dates back to 2017 and was filmed during a Party rally in Nasinu.

Kumar, a Computer Science teacher has posted numerous videos attacking NFP MP Lenora Qereqeretabua’s character, claiming to have a pornographic video of her.

Kumar did not respond to FBC News when asked to independently verify if there was in-fact any such video and its authenticity.

Kumar identifies himself as the leader of the “Investigative Research Intelligence Unit” on social media and the head administrator of FijiFirst on social media.

He was taken in police custody in relation to the matter on Tuesday.

Speaking to FBC News, Sayed-Khaiyum says the Party will not react to the comments or posts from individuals purporting to speak for or against FijiFirst.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.