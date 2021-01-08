Kumar disappointed with Public Rental Board

Minister for Housing Premila Kumar says Public Rental Board employees and the board should take responsibility for issues at PRB flats.

Following the stabbing at PRB Mead Road property on Sunday, Kumar says the board is not performing up to par.

Speaking to FBC News, Kumar says the board was directed to profile all tenants, and to date, nothing has been done.

She adds this is why tenants are breaching agreements, and it’s becoming a norm because PRB is not taking responsibility.

“There have been a lot of weaknesses on the part of PRB, all these issues festered over the years. If they had seriously looked at the rules and regulations and enforced them, the situation would not be what it is today, as you have mentioned, 15 people are living in one bedroom, PRB or the workers cannot deny that.”

Kumar also says they will deal with tenants who are becoming a nuisance in the PRB properties.

The Minister stated eviction notice will be issued to these tenants.