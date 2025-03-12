Kumar defends pay hike amid constitutional debate

Independent Member of Parliament Premilla Kumar. [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook]

Independent Member of Parliament Premilla Kumar defended her decision to accept the parliamentary pay increase, despite voting against the Remuneration Bill last year.

She explained that once a decision is passed in Parliament, it applies to all members without exception, referencing the introduction of the constituency allowance for FijiFirst MPs.

Kumar noted that some members had attempted to reject the allowance at the time but were informed it was not an option.

Her remarks were part of the heated debate on the Constitution Amendment Bill 2025.



[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook]

The Constitution Amendment Bill 2025 was defeated in Parliament, with 40 votes in favor, 14 against and one abstention.

The amendment requires approval from three-quarters of both Parliament and registered voters in a referendum.

Two Opposition MPs, Shalen Kumar and Sachida Nand, broke ranks with their party and voted in support of the Bill, which contrasted with an earlier procedural vote where four Opposition MPs, including Sanjay Kirpal, had sided with the government.

In response to the defeat, Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka called it a missed opportunity for constitutional reform, criticizing the Opposition for lecturing the government on democracy while rejecting a bipartisan approach.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica echoed this sentiment, accusing the Opposition of lacking genuine intent to amend the Constitution and vowing to take the issue to the Supreme Court.

Attorney General Graham Leung confirmed that the government may seek Supreme Court clarification on the amendment process, indicating that legal and procedural options remain on the table despite the Bill’s defeat.

