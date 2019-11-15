Kumar claims assault, sureties back out

Former Computer Science teacher and Facebook commentator Kishore Kumar’s lawyer has informed the court that no one is willing to become his sureties due to alleged threats received by his client.

Kumar who was remanded in custody appeared in the Suva Magistrates court today with a bandage under his right eye.

His matter was called for bail today.

The defense lawyer informed the Magistrate that Kumar had four sureties when the matter was called a week ago, however after Kumar allegedly received threats, the sureties have become fearful and are reluctant to come forward.

Kumar’s lawyer asked if he could be bailed on his own recognition but the Magistrate has insisted that two sureties are needed as the matter is of national interest.

Kumar is charged with six counts of indecently annoying a person and one count of criminal intimidation.

Prosecution today confirmed they are now no longer objecting to bail as Kumar has allegedly been assaulted, however asked for strict bail conditions.

The prosecution also asked the court to order Kumar not to post any further articles.

It is alleged that between July and October he insulted the modesty of the National Federation Party MP Lenora Qereqeretabua by posting live videos on his public Facebook page namely ‘Kishore Kumar Publication’ saying that Qereqeretabua is a porn star in Fiji.

It is also alleged that on 3rd August he posted a live video saying that Qereqeretabua is a porn star in parliament.

He also allegedly posted another video saying the NFP MP is a porn lover and that’s why she made a porn video.

The matter continues in court.