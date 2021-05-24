Home

News

Kumar believes in open-merit recruitment

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @ShaniaFBCNews
March 13, 2022 4:21 pm
[Source: Premila Kumar/Twitter]

The open-recruitment system provides equal opportunity for female teachers to apply for leadership roles.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Education Premila Kumar during a women’s empowerment program in Labasa.

Kumar says she believes in merit-based promotions and merit-based positions because women are capable.

“In the past, how teachers were decided which school they’ll be going to, which head of school position they will be holding, all those positions were decided by union officials and Ministry of Education, so they will come together, you’ll have your FTA, FTU and MOE officials and then names were presented and of course, the push was for union members”.

Kumar adds under previous systems women were left out of career advancement options and only men were considered.

