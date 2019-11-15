Kumar apologizes to NFP MP Qereqeretabua via a Facebook post

Facebook commentator Kishore Kumar has apologized to National Federation Party MP Lenora Qereqeretabua through a post on his Kishore Kumar Publication page.

Kumar in his post says he took the attack on Qereqeretabua upon himself to save others.

He also clarified that he is not a member of any political party.

Kumar was arrested on Tuesday and was questioned in relation to his Facebook posts attacking the NFP MP.

The Computer Science teacher posted numerous videos attacking Qereqeretabua’s character, claiming to have a pornographic video of her.

Kumar did not respond to FBC News when asked to independently verify if there was in-fact any such video and its authenticity.

The National Federation Party has uploaded a video in which Kumar claims to be working for the FijiFirst Party.

The video on the NFP Facebook page dates back to 2017 and was filmed during a Party rally in Nasinu.

Kumar identifies himself as the leader of the “Investigative Research Intelligence Unit” on social media and the head administrator of FijiFirst on social media.

However, Party General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum yesterday clarified that Kishore Kumar does not work for the Party.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the Party has nothing to do with him or his posts on Facebook.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says Kumar was released yesterday afternoon as investigators have to complete other aspects of the case before he can be taken into custody again.