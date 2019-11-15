Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Kumar acknowledges youth members of Vatunareba

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
August 8, 2020 4:25 pm
Minister for Youth and Sports Parveen Kumar. [Source: Dinfo]

The Minister for Youth Parveen Kumar has acknowledged youth members of Vatunareba in Yasawa.

Kumar says the Youths resilience in adapting quickly to the change in scenario and focusing on farming is a huge asset.

Officiating at the launching of Vatunareba Youth Farm Project in Yalobi, Yasawa Kumar highlighted that Fijians must accept that these are difficult times due to the pandemic but we have to cooperate to get through it together.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar says the yield from their farming activities will reassure food security for their families and if they plant more crops and vegetables they can ensure a sustainable source of income.

The Minister also commended the landowners of Yalobi who gave 15 acres of their land for the youth group to utilize.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.