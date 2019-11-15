Kumar acknowledges youth members of Vatunareba

The Minister for Youth Parveen Kumar has acknowledged youth members of Vatunareba in Yasawa.

Kumar says the Youths resilience in adapting quickly to the change in scenario and focusing on farming is a huge asset.

Officiating at the launching of Vatunareba Youth Farm Project in Yalobi, Yasawa Kumar highlighted that Fijians must accept that these are difficult times due to the pandemic but we have to cooperate to get through it together.

Kumar says the yield from their farming activities will reassure food security for their families and if they plant more crops and vegetables they can ensure a sustainable source of income.

The Minister also commended the landowners of Yalobi who gave 15 acres of their land for the youth group to utilize.