Kulukulu Head Teacher sent on leave amid allegation of funds misused

The Head Teacher of Kulukulu Public School in Sigatoka has been sent on leave as she awaits a transfer.

FBC News understands that this is after the former school committee members, parents and guardians levelled a number of allegations against her which ranged from the misuse of funds and ill-treatment of students.

An audit was also conducted by the Ministry of Education and the findings noted a number of discrepancies in the use of funds at the Kulukulu Public School in Sigatoka.

The audit for the 2019 financial year, outlined a number of alleged breaches and misuse of funds by the school management.

A petition was also signed by at least 200 parents and guardians in April, however parents such as Kinisiana Soba say nothing was done until yesterday.

“We have gone to the MOE here in Sigatoka that this so-called Head Teacher that we don’t want her so we want her to be removed from January but nothing has been done.”

A guardian, Maureen Penjueli says a number of parents have even moved their children to different schools because of the Head Teacher.

“When she gets angry at a child or parent and she always tells the child nuthead calling the children nuthead and go tell your parents to remove you out of this school.”

The Permanent Secretary for Education Susan Kiran has responded to the issues saying the matter has been resolved.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the Ministry regarding the actions taken against the Head Teacher.