Kubulau Water Project to benefit over 700 Fijians

Over 700 Fijians, a school and a government station are set to benefit from a major water project in Kubulau, Bua.

The Kubulau Joint Scheme Water Project will see Kubulau District School, the Kubulau Government Station and nine villages being connected to piped water supply.

Assistant Roko Tui Bua Iliesa Tulagi says the projects are estimated to cost over half a million dollars and was initially scheduled to commence during this financial year.

FBC News understands materials for the project have been purchased and are at the work site in Kubulau.

The water project will involve the construction of a catchment and a 21,000-gallon cement tank, the laying of pipes from the catchment to the tank and then to the villages and new connections to 62 homes.

Kubulau District Representative Paulo Kolikata says the project will solve water problems faced by the people of Kubulau for decades.

The villages that will receive the piped water supply include Raviravi, Navatu, Namalata, Kiobo, Naseseivua, Natokalau, Waisa, Nabalabalawa and Nadivakarua.