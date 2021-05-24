Kubulau District School receives beds and mattresses

Kubulau District School in Bua, Vanua Levu received a supply of 40 single wooden beds with covered mattresses yesterday.

This was funded by the Office of the Prime Minister under the 2021/2022 Small Grants Scheme to the cost of $8,300.

On behalf of Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, the Assistant Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Selai Adimaitoga, officially handed over the assistance to the school.

Assistant Minister Adimaitoga says the Government is committed to providing quality education and moving towards a knowledge-based society through assisting schools with appropriate equipment and facilities.

Adimaitoga adds that the provision of beds and mattresses will enable the school to better prepare students academically and mark a step further in ensuring that every Fijian student has equal access to quality education.