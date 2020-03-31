Koya takes new portfolio in cabinet reshuffle

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has announced a cabinet reshuffle effective from this evening.

The newest addition to cabinet is Faiyaz Koya who takes up the portfolio of Minister for Commerce, Trade and Tourism, formerly known as the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism. He will also serve as the Minister for Transport.

Premila Kumar will continue to serve as the Minister for Local Government and the Minister for Housing and Community Development.

Bainimarama will ill add the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to his existing portfolios.

Inia Seruiratu will now serve as the Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and the Minister for Disaster Management. He will continue to lead the Ministry of Defence and National

Security, which has now been re-named the Ministry of Defence, National Security and Policing.

Minister for Infrastructure and Meteorological Services Jone Usamate will now also serve as the Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources.

Mahendra Reddy will continue to serve as the Minister for Agriculture and the Minister for Waterways and Environment.

Vijay Nath and Jale Sigarara will serve as the assistant ministers for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management.

Viam Pillay will serve as the Assistant Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Environment.

