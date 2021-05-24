Koya rubbishes Rabuka’s claims against Denarau

Minister for Tourism, Faiyaz Koya has hit out at People’s Alliance Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka’s claims that the tourism industry is in doldrums.

Rabuka at a recent fundraiser in Nadi claimed that Denarau Island is a shadow of what it used to be, adding that the government is responsible for the development of the island which has since lost its potential.

Koya has rejected the PAP Leader’s criticism saying he has no right to speak on tourism until he owns up to his short-sighted demands to keep Fiji closed.

“It took serious work to deliver these wins. Today I want to remind the nation what Fiji’s future would have been had bowed to the demands of our opponents. Had we followed the timid vision of Rabuka and the PAP, we’d have zero to celebrate today. Zero flights to Fiji. Zero visitors. And zero new jobs for our people.”

Koya says the government has opened Fiji for happiness and is making the tourism industry more sustainable.

He adds Rabuka is strutting around Denarau trying to sweep his failure under the rug with showy distractions.

The Minister says the best is yet to come for tourism as bookings are extremely positive for the rest of the year.