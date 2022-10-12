Koya opens new bures in Namosi

[Photo: Supplied]

The government will economically empower rural communities to identify what they do best and support them to achieve their vision.

This was said by Minister for Commerce, Faiyaz Koya while opening 10 newly refurbished bures, a dining hall and cooking area at the Namosi Eco Treat in Namosi yesterday.

Koya says the project, which cost round $24,000 was assisted by the Human Resources Development Program, which will provide an additional source of revenue for the people of Navunikabi village.

Eco-Retreat owner, Daniele Sovatabua says the assistance by Government was motivation in itself and encourages resources owners in rural settings to venture into small micro-enterprises and establish a business of their own.

He adds he had thought of giving up but he sought other avenues to keep his business going through the assistance of the Ministry of Trade.

Savotabua urged fellow Fijians to explore businesses like his and make use of the beautiful flora and fauna as a source of income.