Koya begins economic talks with Australia and NZ

Minister for Commerce and Trade Faiyaz Koya held a meeting with both New Zealand and Australian High Commissioners yesterday.

He met with Australian High Commissioner, John Feakes, and New Zealand High Commissioner, Jonathan Curr, to discuss areas where the three nations can cooperate to jump-start the regional economy.

Koya says the Ministry is working on a number of recovery strategies that look at new and innovative industries, as well as reviving those that are crucial for the Fijian economy.

He adds the Ministry is exploring options in securing market access for crucial products, outsourcing businesses, as well as tourism and investment opportunities in key markets, commencing with Australia, New Zealand, and Pacific Island Countries.

Minister Koya also says that continuous dialogue with Fiji’s two key trading partners is critical as collaboration can create more business, investment, and jobs in this challenging environment.

The meeting further discussed how the three nations could work together to ensure continuity of trade and economic relations.

Australia and New Zealand are amongst Fiji’s top five trading destinations and on average, account for 70 percent of visitors to Fijian shores.

There was general consensus on the need to start developing strategies, protocols, and rules around cross border movement of people and trade so we are able to capitalize on the opportunities in our key industries.

The meeting discussed and exchanged economic policies and strategies that each Government was engaging in to ensure continuity of business in their respective jurisdictions.























