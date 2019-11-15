Home

Korotari residents to benefit from new bridge

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
January 29, 2020 12:37 pm
For years, residents including students and farmers have been crossing the river to get to the main road.

Residents in Korotari have a reason to celebrate after Prime Minister commissioned the new Korotari Bridge this morning.

For years, residents including students and farmers have been crossing the river to get to the main road.

Built within 14 months at a cost of $4.5 million, the bridge along with 860 metres of road will serve as a critical link across the Labasa River between Korotari and Siberia.

Speaking at the Commissioning, Voreqe Bainimarama says the two-lane bridge is built to cyclone proof standards and will last at least 100 years.

Bainimarama says the bridge represents the continuous expansion and improvement of the infrastructure network in Vanua Levu. He adds it will end difficulties faced by students who were previously blocked from their journey to school when there was heavy rain.

Bainimarama says the government cannot and will not allow our changing climate to limit our nation’s progress or the opportunities afforded to young Fijians.

Communities in the Tikinas of Wailevu, Wairiki, and Labasa, stand to benefit from this new investment, as it can be used as an alternative route around Labasa.

 

