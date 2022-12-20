Koroisavou remains in custody

Social Democratic Liberal Party Candidate Jope Koroisavou remains in police custody.

Koroisavou was gathering signatures at the Fijian Teachers Association Hall in Suva to petition the SODELPA Management Board on the direction it should take in forming a coalition for the next government.

Koroisavou was collecting signatures without the endorsement of the party’s Management Board.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho had also confirmed earlier that Koroisavou has been taken in for questioning.