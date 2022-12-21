Koroisavou released, investigation continues

Jope Koroisavou. [File]

Social Democratic Liberal Party Candidate Jope Koroisavou has been questioned and released.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says Koroisavou was released yesterday as investigation continues.

Koroisavou was gathering signatures at the Fijian Teachers Association Hall in Suva yesterday to petition the SODELPA Management Board on the direction it should take in forming a coalition for the next government.

Koroisavou was collecting signatures without the endorsement of the party’s Management Board.

He was arrested during the day yesterday.