Koroidrekelevu discharged against medical advice

In a statement, the Ministry states Koroidrekelevu was admitted on the 28th of June for an emergent surgical condition.

The Health Ministry has clarified that medical specialists informed the parents and the late Monika Koroidrekelevu of the results of their medical examination and recommended treatment.

This is after speculations and discussions about the passing of the Nadroga women’s rugby player after being bedridden for weeks.

The parents and the late female rugger insisted to undergo the recommended treatment but engaging in traditional healing.

Medical specialists respected the family’s wishes and Koroidrekelevu was discharged on the 1st of last month.

In an earlier interview with FBC News, the late female rugger’s Mother, Torika Koroidrekelevu said they were advised of the need for her daughter to undergo urgent medical treatment.

Koroidrekelevu stated her daughter insisted, and she later informed her husband about the decision made by their daughter.

The couple and late Koroidrekelevu agreed not to undergo surgery, but to return to their relative’s home in Lawaqa, Sigatoka.

Koroidrekelevu passed away at her relatives’ place, a few days after being discharged from the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.